Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 189,246 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $163.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.91.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

