Man Group plc Sells 1,306 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Man Group plc lessened its position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in McAfee were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,948,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

MCFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion and a PE ratio of 21.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

