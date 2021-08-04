Man Group plc Makes New Investment in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of CURO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $479,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $711,117. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,198,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,133,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $699.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.80. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

