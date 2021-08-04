Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 3.35. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.64 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

