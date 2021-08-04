Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Magnite worth $39,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after acquiring an additional 644,039 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,480,000 after acquiring an additional 208,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Magnite news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,226 shares of company stock worth $8,008,965 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

