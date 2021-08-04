LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 448,218 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LYB opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.