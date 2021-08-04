Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LYFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,543. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Lyft by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.