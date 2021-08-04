Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 267,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 465.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LNDNF stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

