Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

LU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday.

Get Lufax alerts:

NYSE:LU opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Lufax has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 293.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.