Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.87. The stock had a trading volume of 81,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,752. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

