Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.55

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Lion had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $778.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

