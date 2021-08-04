Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,206,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,425.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,535,216 shares of company stock worth $190,379,494 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 72,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 144,011 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

LBRT stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,226. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

