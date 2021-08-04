Lead Wallet Price Up 33.6% This Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $2.00 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00045124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00100616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00142510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,149.69 or 1.00196249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.80 or 0.00847793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

