Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 27th

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Landstar System has increased its dividend by 107.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Landstar System has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.
LSTR opened at $158.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $120.92 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71.
LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.62.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
