Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 27th

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Landstar System has increased its dividend by 107.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Landstar System has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

LSTR opened at $158.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $120.92 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

