L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%.

NASDAQ:FSTR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 64,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $194.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.05. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

