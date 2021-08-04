Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $232,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,742,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,758,907. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

KYMR traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.85. 268,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,663. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.