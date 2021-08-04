Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PHG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

PHG traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,295. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

