Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Receives GBX 495 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.47).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Knights Group news, insider Gillian Davies acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

Shares of KGH opened at GBX 411.96 ($5.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £343.80 million and a P/E ratio of 99.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 413.29. Knights Group has a 1 year low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.53).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

