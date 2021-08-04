KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar Sells 420 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $346.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.88.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

