Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 373.70 ($4.88). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 370.40 ($4.84), with a volume of 2,277,137 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, raised shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a market cap of £7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 361.12.

In related news, insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 97,690 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

About Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

