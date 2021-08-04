Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 over the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

