Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €930.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €930.00 ($1,094.12) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €811.09 ($954.22).

Shares of EPA:KER traded up €2.50 ($2.94) on Wednesday, hitting €777.00 ($914.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €742.58. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

