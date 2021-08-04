Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.22

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.22 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 22459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kenon by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 59.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

