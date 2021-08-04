Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.22

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.22 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 22459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%.
Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.
