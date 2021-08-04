Kempner Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 167,873 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,000. Organon & Co. comprises approximately 2.9% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $690,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 43,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,110. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

