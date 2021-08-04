Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Kandi Technologies Group to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.59%.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $386.75 million, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74. Kandi Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

