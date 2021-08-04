JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) is John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ 10th Largest Position

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned 0.28% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 414.0% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 24,037 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,604,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,014,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period.

JMST remained flat at $$51.09 on Wednesday. 20,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,348. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07.

