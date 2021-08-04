John W. Swygert Sells 30,688 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OLLI traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,140,000 after acquiring an additional 181,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,029,000 after acquiring an additional 36,395 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

