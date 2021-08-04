John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $167,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3,074.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $609,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 80,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,759 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.14. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

