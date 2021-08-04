John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,254 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $220,363.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 32,251 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $360,243.67.

On Friday, July 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,876 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $236,733.84.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 30,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $340,500.00.

On Friday, June 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $34,584.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $931,602.28.

On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,372,451.63.

On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $37,726.68.

On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $696,127.46.

Shares of BFI stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 90,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,262. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 436.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

