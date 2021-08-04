John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of NYSE HTD opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $25.79.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
