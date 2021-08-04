John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of HPI opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.48.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

