Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $18,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on NWBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

