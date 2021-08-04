Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 197.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $32,240,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 35.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 196.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 58,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.78.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

