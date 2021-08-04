iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

TIP stock opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

