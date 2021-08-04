iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $109.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,334. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

