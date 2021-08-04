iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Acquired by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 191,628 shares. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

