iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Lifted by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 196,985 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,311,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,966,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.82.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.