iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,990,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.93. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

