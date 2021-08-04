IPG Photonics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,399 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,425% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 put options.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.75.
NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $177.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55.
In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
