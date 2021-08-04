IPG Photonics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,399 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,425% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $177.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

