Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.41 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 17.44%.

NYSE CSR opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $98.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

CSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

