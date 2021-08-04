Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,018 put options on the company. This is an increase of 983% compared to the average volume of 94 put options.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Equitable by 1.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Equitable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47. Equitable has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

