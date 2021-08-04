Investors Purchase High Volume of Tenable Call Options (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,183 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,134% compared to the average daily volume of 420 call options.

TENB opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -173.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,397.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $594,027.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 197,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,922. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter worth $196,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.