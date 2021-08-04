Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,120 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,445% compared to the typical daily volume of 202 put options.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

SBRA opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

