Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Stock Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 655.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.74. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $78.73.

