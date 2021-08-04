Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,208 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.