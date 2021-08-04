Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 2,097.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,797 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.46% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,788,000. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,462,000.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $150.74 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.69 and a 12-month high of $151.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.36.

