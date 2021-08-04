Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE VLT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
