Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS.

IPI traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.02. 195,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,663. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $457.43 million, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

