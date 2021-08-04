International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $16,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,164 shares in the company, valued at $745,657.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $460.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

INSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in International Seaways by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in International Seaways by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

