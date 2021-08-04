International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 355,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ICAGY stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ICAGY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

